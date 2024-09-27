Fiinnovation's 9th Annual Blood Donation Drive Makes a Lasting Impact Amid Health Crisis

Left Menu

Fiinnovation hosted its 9th Annual Blood Donation Camp amidst a critical Dengue outbreak, reinforcing its commitment to social welfare. Collaborating with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the initiative aims to address India's significant blood shortage and contribute to public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:52 IST
Fiinovation Partners with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to Organize 9th Annual Blood Donation Camp. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fiinnovation, a leading consultancy in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), successfully conducted its 9th Annual Blood Donation Camp in New Delhi, in collaboration with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The event aligns with Fiinnovation's mission to create impactful social change by addressing urgent public health needs.

Themed 'Blood Donation: Simple Act, Huge Impact,' the drive seeks to meet the increasing demand for blood in hospitals nationwide. Fiinnovation's Founder and CEO, Soumitro Chakraborty, emphasized the critical shortage of blood, which India needs approximately 12 million units of annually, contributing to fatalities from various medical emergencies.

This year's event took place on Fiinnovation's Foundation Day and amidst a significant Dengue outbreak in the capital. Marking its ninth year, the initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to addressing healthcare challenges and improving community health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

