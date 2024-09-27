Karnataka's SLSWCC Approves Rs 4,071 Crore in Investments, Creating 10,585 Jobs

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Friday approved 88 projects worth Rs 4,071.11 crore in investments for Karnataka.

These initiatives are anticipated to create employment for approximately 10,585 individuals across the state. The meeting was chaired by Karnataka's Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil. Notably, Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited secured approvals for investments of Rs 485 crore and Rs 285 crore, respectively, according to the Minister's office.

Minister Patil highlighted that the projects promote equitable investment across various regions of the state. The SLSWCC approved 14 major projects with investments exceeding Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 2,031.76 crore, and projected to generate around 3,302 jobs.

Additionally, 68 new projects with investments between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore were approved, contributing Rs 1,355.07 crore in capital investment and creating approximately 5,049 jobs. Six additional projects with a combined investment of Rs 684.28 crore will generate around 2,234 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)