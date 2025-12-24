Rohit Sharma's Stellar Return: A List A Triumph
In a dominant display against Sikkim, Rohit Sharma scored a breathtaking 155 off 94 balls, leading Mumbai to an easy victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The crowd witnessed his exceptional batting prowess as Mumbai chased down 237 in only 30.3 overs, overshadowing Sikkim's inexperienced bowling lineup.
Rohit Sharma dismantled an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with a masterful 94-ball 155, helping Mumbai secure a comfortable eight-wicket win in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C. His innings, laced with 18 boundaries and nine towering sixes, thrilled a packed stadium on Christmas Eve.
Sikkim's bowlers, including Palzor Tamang and Kranthi Kumar, appeared overwhelmed by Sharma's prowess from the start. The Mumbai captain executed his signature pull-shot confidently and exhibited precision through late cuts. Despite a couple of dropped catches, Sharma remained decisive, finding gaps at will in the field.
The win was sealed with significant partnerships, including a 141-run opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvansi and a 75-run collaborative effort alongside debutant Musheer Khan. Celebrated by fans and peers alike, Sharma's return to List A cricket was nothing short of spectacular.
