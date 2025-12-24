Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Stellar Return: A List A Triumph

In a dominant display against Sikkim, Rohit Sharma scored a breathtaking 155 off 94 balls, leading Mumbai to an easy victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The crowd witnessed his exceptional batting prowess as Mumbai chased down 237 in only 30.3 overs, overshadowing Sikkim's inexperienced bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:29 IST
Rohit Sharma's Stellar Return: A List A Triumph
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma dismantled an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with a masterful 94-ball 155, helping Mumbai secure a comfortable eight-wicket win in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C. His innings, laced with 18 boundaries and nine towering sixes, thrilled a packed stadium on Christmas Eve.

Sikkim's bowlers, including Palzor Tamang and Kranthi Kumar, appeared overwhelmed by Sharma's prowess from the start. The Mumbai captain executed his signature pull-shot confidently and exhibited precision through late cuts. Despite a couple of dropped catches, Sharma remained decisive, finding gaps at will in the field.

The win was sealed with significant partnerships, including a 141-run opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvansi and a 75-run collaborative effort alongside debutant Musheer Khan. Celebrated by fans and peers alike, Sharma's return to List A cricket was nothing short of spectacular.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025