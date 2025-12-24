Rohit Sharma's Stellar Return: A List A Triumph

Rohit Sharma dismantled an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with a masterful 94-ball 155, helping Mumbai secure a comfortable eight-wicket win in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C. His innings, laced with 18 boundaries and nine towering sixes, thrilled a packed stadium on Christmas Eve.

Sikkim's bowlers, including Palzor Tamang and Kranthi Kumar, appeared overwhelmed by Sharma's prowess from the start. The Mumbai captain executed his signature pull-shot confidently and exhibited precision through late cuts. Despite a couple of dropped catches, Sharma remained decisive, finding gaps at will in the field.

The win was sealed with significant partnerships, including a 141-run opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvansi and a 75-run collaborative effort alongside debutant Musheer Khan. Celebrated by fans and peers alike, Sharma's return to List A cricket was nothing short of spectacular.

(With inputs from agencies.)