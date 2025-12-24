Unnao Rape Survivor Stands Defiant Amid Judicial Setback
The Unnao rape survivor, despairing over the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, revealed that thoughts of her children prevented her from suicide. She plans to seek justice from President Droupadi Murmu, while her family prepares to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Unnao rape survivor expressed deep disappointment following the Delhi High Court's suspension of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term. She revealed that only thoughts of her children prevented her from ending her life in response to the court's decision.
Vowing to continue her fight for justice, she stated her willingness to face prison for her safety if Sengar is released. She intends to meet with President Droupadi Murmu to convey her distress over the verdict.
The survivor's family, resolved to challenge the high court's decision, is seeking redress from the Supreme Court, hopeful for a reversal in the unsettling case that has left them in fear and mourning.
