Chhattisgarh Bandh Highlights Religious Conversion Controversy
The 'Chhattisgarh Bandh' called by Hindu organizations to protest alleged religious conversions had a mixed impact across the state. While urban centers saw disruptions, rural areas faced limited effects. Protesters demanded stricter laws amid allegations of forced conversions, and demonstrations led to isolated incidents of vandalism.
The 'Chhattisgarh Bandh' initiated by Hindu groups to protest perceived religious conversions resulted in a mixed response across the state. In many urban areas, normal life was disrupted, but the effect was less pronounced in rural regions.
The bandh was initiated following a clash in Kanker district over a Christian burial. Most urban centers saw businesses shuttered, while only a limited impact was noted in rural pockets like Balrampur.
Protesters chiefly from right-wing organizations blocked roads and demanded stricter anti-conversion laws. The Vishva Hindu Parishad accused missionaries of conducting conversions, especially among tribal communities. Despite some vandalism, overall the situation remained peaceful.
