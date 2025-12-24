Chhattisgarh Bandh Highlights Religious Conversion Controversy

The 'Chhattisgarh Bandh' initiated by Hindu groups to protest perceived religious conversions resulted in a mixed response across the state. In many urban areas, normal life was disrupted, but the effect was less pronounced in rural regions.

The bandh was initiated following a clash in Kanker district over a Christian burial. Most urban centers saw businesses shuttered, while only a limited impact was noted in rural pockets like Balrampur.

Protesters chiefly from right-wing organizations blocked roads and demanded stricter anti-conversion laws. The Vishva Hindu Parishad accused missionaries of conducting conversions, especially among tribal communities. Despite some vandalism, overall the situation remained peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)