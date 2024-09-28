Air Canada Fined $250,000 for Violating Iraqi Airspace Regulations

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Friday that Air Canada has been fined $250,000 for operating flights through prohibited Iraqi airspace during 2022 and 2023. The breaches involved numerous flights between the United Arab Emirates and Toronto that carried United Airlines' designator code.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had blocked U.S. operators from flying over Iraq due to what it described as a 'complex security environment.' Out of the total fine, Air Canada is required to pay $125,000 immediately, with the remaining $125,000 suspended pending no further violations within a year. The airline has ceased codesharing with United on this route starting January 2023.

Air Canada emphasized that these violations were brief, unplanned, inadvertent, and primarily due to air traffic control restrictions and the use of larger aircraft needing more ascent time. The company stressed that safety was never compromised and has implemented measures to prevent similar incidents. Additionally, Emirates faced a $1.5 million fine in June for a similar violation involving JetBlue Airways' code.

