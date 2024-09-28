Victoria Beckham's Mesmerizing Spring-Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham showcased her minimalist and deconstructed designs for her namesake label's spring-summer collection during Paris Fashion Week. The runway was set in the iconic Bois de Boulogne gardens, with models emerging from a neoclassical chateau as the audience huddled under blankets in a courtyard.

Models wore skimpy, shoulder-baring tops, asymmetric dresses, and slightly bulky trousers made of wrinkled fabric. The show took place midway through Paris Fashion Week, which runs until October 1.

Paris Fashion Week features a mix of shows from emerging labels to renowned brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Hermes, illustrating the city's pivotal role in the fashion industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)