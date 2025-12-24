Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cross-Border Commerce: Xflow's Transparent FX Solutions

Indian exporters face high foreign exchange costs amid opaque payment systems. Xflow, founded by Ashwin Bhatnagar, Anand Balaji, and Abhijit Chandrasekaran, offers transparent FX solutions, reducing costs by 50% for 30,000+ businesses. Their enterprise-grade tools empower SMBs to leverage FX rates proactively, enhancing profitability and accelerating settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:08 IST
For years, Indian exporters absorbed high foreign exchange costs as a routine part of global trade, largely due to the opaque and sluggish infrastructure underlying cross-border payments. However, recent market volatilities have highlighted the urgent need for change, sparking the creation of Xflow by Ashwin Bhatnagar, Anand Balaji, and Abhijit Chandrasekaran.

With Xflow, transparency became a core tenet of international payments, enabling exporters to finally understand and manage the FX costs that were previously hidden in fine print. The platform's solutions brought forth immediate savings for many customers, with FX costs dropping by 50% and settlements being expedited significantly.

Utilizing advanced technological capabilities, Xflow introduced tools such as live FX booking and AI-powered FX insights, resources typically available only to large corporations. Now, over 30,000 Indian export enterprises, from IT services to agencies, benefit from faster settlements and increased control over FX outcomes, leveraging Xflow's innovative solutions to transform FX from a passive cost into an active profit margin lever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

