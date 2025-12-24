Left Menu

European Commission Stands Firm Against U.S. Visa Ban

The European Commission has condemned the U.S.'s decision to impose a visa ban on five European figures, including former EU commissioner Thierry Breton. The Commission seeks clarification from U.S. authorities and has pledged to protect its regulatory autonomy if necessary.

The European Commission has taken a strong stance against the United States' decision to impose a visa ban on five European individuals, including former EU commissioner Thierry Breton. A Commission spokesperson announced on Wednesday that the EU is actively seeking clarifications from U.S. authorities regarding the reasoning behind the ban.

The visa restrictions imposed by the U.S. are seen as controversial and have prompted a rigid response from the European Union. The Commission's spokesperson emphasized the EU's resolve to uphold its regulatory autonomy and warned of a potential rapid response should they deem the U.S. actions unjustified.

This development adds to the growing strain in EU-U.S. relations, calling into question the diplomatic engagement between the two parties. The Commission is prepared to take decisive actions to counter any measures it views as unjust, underscoring the importance of regulatory independence in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

