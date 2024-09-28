Government Reduces Export Duties on Various Rice Varieties
The government has exempted non-basmati white rice from customs duty and reduced the export duty on parboiled rice, husked rice, and paddy to 10 percent, down from 20 percent. These changes will take effect from September 27, 2024.
The government has announced a significant policy change, exempting export of non-basmati white rice from customs duty.
In an official notification released late Friday, the revenue department further revealed a reduction in export duty on parboiled, husked (brown), and rice in the husk (paddy) to 10 per cent, effective from September 27, 2024.
Previously, the export duty on these rice varieties, including non-basmati white rice, stood at 20 per cent.
