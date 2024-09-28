Government Reduces Export Duties on Various Rice Varieties

The government has announced a significant policy change, exempting export of non-basmati white rice from customs duty.

In an official notification released late Friday, the revenue department further revealed a reduction in export duty on parboiled, husked (brown), and rice in the husk (paddy) to 10 per cent, effective from September 27, 2024.

Previously, the export duty on these rice varieties, including non-basmati white rice, stood at 20 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)