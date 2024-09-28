Tragedy on the Tracks: Two Labourers Fatally Struck by Train Near Gauriganj
Two labourers were killed by the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express near Bani Railway Station while walking on the tracks with earphones. The victims were identified as Pramod Yadav (28) and Rohit Vishwakarma (24). They were on their way to work in Andhi village. Legal actions are underway.
In a tragic incident, two labourers lost their lives after being hit by the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express near Bani Railway Station on Saturday morning, according to police reports.
The victims, who had earphones plugged in, were walking on the railway track at the time of the accident. Identified as Pramod Yadav (28) from Sitapur and Rohit Vishwakarma (24) from Lakhimpur, they were killed instantly upon impact.
Police officials stated that the labourers were en route to erect a tin shed at an under-construction grain warehouse in Andhi village when the tragic accident occurred. Circle Officer (Gauriganj) Akhilesh Verma confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
