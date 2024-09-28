Tragedy on the Tracks: Two Labourers Fatally Struck by Train Near Gauriganj

In a tragic incident, two labourers lost their lives after being hit by the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express near Bani Railway Station on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The victims, who had earphones plugged in, were walking on the railway track at the time of the accident. Identified as Pramod Yadav (28) from Sitapur and Rohit Vishwakarma (24) from Lakhimpur, they were killed instantly upon impact.

Police officials stated that the labourers were en route to erect a tin shed at an under-construction grain warehouse in Andhi village when the tragic accident occurred. Circle Officer (Gauriganj) Akhilesh Verma confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)