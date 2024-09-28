Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 Crore Facility

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new Tata Motors manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, near Chennai. The Rs 9,000 crore investment project is set to create 5,000 jobs. Senior officials and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of auto major Tata Motors here entailing investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

The ground breaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Besides the CM, senior DMK Ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, along with Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the ground breaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors' plan to set up a manufacturing facility in TN.

''Tamil Nadu is the first investment destination not only for big companies that operate in India but also for multinational corporations. We are delighted with the presence of Chandrasekaran in this event. Hailing from Namakkal district and leading a globally renowned company, he is a pride for the State,'' Stalin said.

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.

