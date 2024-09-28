Left Menu

Tragic Truck Accident in Himachal Pradesh Claims Driver's Life

A truck driver lost his life in a road accident near Shanidev temple in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The truck, carrying bricks to Tarkwari, went out of control while climbing a hill and fell into a ditch. The driver suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver was killed in a road accident near Shanidev temple at Lambloo in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said. The truck carrying bricks was on the way to Tarkwari via Lambloo when this mishap occurred as the vehicle went out of control while climbing the hill and fell into a ditch near Shanidev temple, they said.

The driver, who managed to jump out of the truck, sustained serious injuries and was declared dead by the doctors.

An eyewitness said that there was no oxygen available in the ambulance, which came for the injured truck driver and he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Hamirpur Police has registered a case of accident and further investigation is underway. The truck driver is yet to be identified, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

