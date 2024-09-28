Left Menu

Lebanon Blocks Iranian Aircraft Amidst Israeli Tension

Lebanon's transport ministry prevented an Iranian aircraft from entering its airspace after Israel threatened to use force if the plane landed at Beirut airport, a ministry source revealed. The contents of the plane remain unclear, but officials emphasized that the priority was civilian safety.

Lebanon's transport ministry has stopped an Iranian aircraft from entering its airspace following a stern warning from Israel. Israel cautioned air traffic control at Beirut airport that it would take 'forceful' action if the aircraft landed.

A source from the ministry confirmed the incident to Reuters but stated that the plane's contents were unknown. 'The priority is people's lives,' the source emphasized.

The situation adds another layer of tension in the already fraught region. The incident was reported by Maya Gebeily and edited by Mark Heinrich.

