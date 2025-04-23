West Bengal Teachers' Protest: The Fight for Fair Employment Continues
Protesting teachers in West Bengal continue their sit-in outside the School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters, demanding reinstatement of untainted teachers. SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar was temporarily freed to attend a court hearing. The protest, involving around 500 teachers, follows a Supreme Court order invalidating 26,000 jobs.
In Kolkata, a determined group of teachers persists in their protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters. Their continued presence, stretching into its third day, underscores their demands for the reinstatement of 'untainted' teachers following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated thousands of jobs.
The SSC Chairman, Siddhartha Majumdar, was briefly released from a 40-hour confinement by the protestors to attend a hearing at the Calcutta High Court regarding recruitment test discrepancies. Despite his temporary reprieve, the protestors vow to maintain their sit-in until their demands are addressed.
This wave of unrest affects around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their positions due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. The Supreme Court decision extended employment for verified teachers but left non-teaching staff without recourse, fueling further discontent.
