Left Menu

West Bengal Teachers' Protest: The Fight for Fair Employment Continues

Protesting teachers in West Bengal continue their sit-in outside the School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters, demanding reinstatement of untainted teachers. SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar was temporarily freed to attend a court hearing. The protest, involving around 500 teachers, follows a Supreme Court order invalidating 26,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:03 IST
West Bengal Teachers' Protest: The Fight for Fair Employment Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, a determined group of teachers persists in their protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters. Their continued presence, stretching into its third day, underscores their demands for the reinstatement of 'untainted' teachers following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated thousands of jobs.

The SSC Chairman, Siddhartha Majumdar, was briefly released from a 40-hour confinement by the protestors to attend a hearing at the Calcutta High Court regarding recruitment test discrepancies. Despite his temporary reprieve, the protestors vow to maintain their sit-in until their demands are addressed.

This wave of unrest affects around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their positions due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. The Supreme Court decision extended employment for verified teachers but left non-teaching staff without recourse, fueling further discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025