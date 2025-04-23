West Bengal Teachers' Protest: The Fight for Fair Employment Continues

In Kolkata, a determined group of teachers persists in their protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters. Their continued presence, stretching into its third day, underscores their demands for the reinstatement of 'untainted' teachers following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated thousands of jobs.

The SSC Chairman, Siddhartha Majumdar, was briefly released from a 40-hour confinement by the protestors to attend a hearing at the Calcutta High Court regarding recruitment test discrepancies. Despite his temporary reprieve, the protestors vow to maintain their sit-in until their demands are addressed.

This wave of unrest affects around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their positions due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. The Supreme Court decision extended employment for verified teachers but left non-teaching staff without recourse, fueling further discontent.

