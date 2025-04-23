Rohit Sharma's Captaincy and Mumbai Indians' Dominance Shine Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a powerful display of cricketing prowess, Mumbai Indians, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, subdued Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in a thrilling IPL encounter. Rohit, crafting a magnificent 70 off just 46 balls, paved the way for his team's assertive victory.

The Mumbai Indians not only leapfrogged from sixth to third place on the points table but also demonstrated their dominance in the league with their fourth consecutive win. Suryakumar Yadav provided support with an explosive 40 not out, ensuring a comfortable finish.

Despite a valiant 71 from Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad faltered under pressure, posting only 143/8. Mumbai's bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, held tight, marking a decisive chapter in Mumbai's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)