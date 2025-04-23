Historic Elphinstone Bridge Set for Reconstruction, Traffic Diversions Announced

The century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Mumbai, a key east-west transit point, will shut down for vehicular movement from Friday for demolition and redevelopment. City officials confirmed the update on Wednesday, highlighting this step as crucial for infrastructure enhancement.

In accordance with the closure, Mumbai traffic police released a new circular on Wednesday detailing the temporary diversions set to commence. The newly proposed routes for traffic were finalized after incorporating feedback from the public, according to an official statement.

Under the updated arrangements, vehicles traveling in both directions between different parts of the city will use alternative bridges, including Tilak Bridge and Curry Road Bridge. This redevelopment initiative is a component of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project orchestrated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

