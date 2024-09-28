World Heart Day 2024: Experts Share Crucial Tips for Heart Health

World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29, serves as a crucial reminder to prioritize heart health. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, underscoring the importance of preventive measures and awareness.

The 2024 theme, 'Use Heart for Action,' intends to inspire proactive steps to combat heart disease. Dr. Rajinder Thaploo from Vivekanand Medical Institution highlights the role of advanced interventional cardiology, which includes innovations like drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, in improving patient outcomes.

Preventive cardiology is equally vital. Experts like Dr. Rahul Singhal from Fortis Hospital Jaipur and Dr. Kishore K S from Sagar Hospital stress the need for lifestyle changes, regular screenings, and managing stress. Sagar Hospitals recently hosted an engaging World Heart Day event, promoting community involvement in heart health.

In children, reducing sugar intake is paramount, says Dr. Prashant R Bobhate from Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. Measures include choosing water over sugary drinks and encouraging healthy snacks.

Regular check-ups, as advised by Dr. Dhammdeep Humane, help in early diagnosis and treatment, while Dr. Upendra Bhalerao from Jaslok Hospital urges understanding preventive strategies through balanced diets and physical activity.

Collectively, following expert advice and fostering community engagement can significantly reduce cardiovascular risks, promoting a future with healthier hearts.

