World Heart Day 2024: Experts Share Crucial Tips for Heart Health

As we mark World Heart Day, experts emphasize the importance of heart health, highlighting cardiovascular diseases as a leading cause of global mortality. Key advice includes managing stress, adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking. Community events and innovative medical treatments are spotlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:21 IST
World Heart Day: Experts Insights to Take Care of Your Heart. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29, serves as a crucial reminder to prioritize heart health. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, underscoring the importance of preventive measures and awareness.

The 2024 theme, 'Use Heart for Action,' intends to inspire proactive steps to combat heart disease. Dr. Rajinder Thaploo from Vivekanand Medical Institution highlights the role of advanced interventional cardiology, which includes innovations like drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, in improving patient outcomes.

Preventive cardiology is equally vital. Experts like Dr. Rahul Singhal from Fortis Hospital Jaipur and Dr. Kishore K S from Sagar Hospital stress the need for lifestyle changes, regular screenings, and managing stress. Sagar Hospitals recently hosted an engaging World Heart Day event, promoting community involvement in heart health.

In children, reducing sugar intake is paramount, says Dr. Prashant R Bobhate from Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. Measures include choosing water over sugary drinks and encouraging healthy snacks.

Regular check-ups, as advised by Dr. Dhammdeep Humane, help in early diagnosis and treatment, while Dr. Upendra Bhalerao from Jaslok Hospital urges understanding preventive strategies through balanced diets and physical activity.

Collectively, following expert advice and fostering community engagement can significantly reduce cardiovascular risks, promoting a future with healthier hearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

