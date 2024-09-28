Empowering MSMEs: India's Export Revolution in Eight Weeks

India SME Forum (ISF), a non-profit advocating for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), unveiled the 'Start Exporting in Eight Weeks' program on Saturday, in collaboration with e-commerce leaders such as Amazon, to promote 'Make in India' products.

Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje announced the program under ISF's flagship initiative 'IndiaXports' at the Business Beyond Borders 2024 Conference, alongside MSMEs and industry leaders. The innovative program aims to enable Indian MSMEs to penetrate global markets and enhance exports in just eight weeks, providing comprehensive guidance, resources, and networking opportunities free of cost.

Speaking at the launch, Karandlaje emphasized that MSMEs are vital to India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, advocating for skilling and upskilling to meet international standards. Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum, underscored e-commerce as a transformative tool, making global trade more accessible for MSMEs by overcoming traditional barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)