Left Menu

India Halts Transshipment Route for Bangladeshi Exports Amid Tensions

India has stopped allowing Bangladeshi export transshipments through its land borders to third countries, citing delays and costs. This move, combined with high U.S. tariffs, challenges Bangladesh's export efforts, especially in readymade garments. Experts warn it could strain relations and violate WTO rules, impacting regional trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:04 IST
India Halts Transshipment Route for Bangladeshi Exports Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising shift in regional trade dynamics, India has rescinded a crucial transshipment facility for Bangladeshi exports, citing logistical delays and increased costs. This decision is expected to intensify the economic challenges for Dhaka, which is already confronting significant U.S. tariffs on its goods.

The repeal, announced by India's customs department, halts the 2020 arrangement that permitted Bangladesh to move goods through India's land customs stations to international ports. This development is anticipated to disrupt exports, particularly affecting trade with Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar, and may impact Bangladesh's crucial readymade garment sector.

Economic experts and industry leaders express concerns over the potential breach of World Trade Organisation regulations and warn that this move could further dampen bilateral relations. The strained ties follow political tensions, exacerbated by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure during protests, further complicating the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025