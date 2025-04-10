Trump Eases Path for U.S. Defense Exports

In a bid to bolster U.S. defense exports, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, targeting inefficiencies in the process of selling military equipment overseas. The order mandates the Department of Defense and other agencies to revamp the current system, aiming to make it easier for American firms to sell their products globally.

White House aide Will Scharf emphasized the necessity for creating American jobs and generating revenue for defense manufacturers, while ensuring reliable delivery of military equipment to key allies. The initiative is reminiscent of past legislative proposals aimed at easing export regulations, potentially boosting sales for industry giants such as Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing.

The order aligns with Trump's ongoing efforts to counter export restrictions imposed by Congress under the Arms Export Control Act, particularly amidst disputes over human rights concerns. This regulatory shift could pave the way for increased foreign sales, marking a significant shift in the U.S. defense export strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)