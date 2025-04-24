Left Menu

IMF Chief Urges Quick Resolution Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil

The head of the IMF has urged swift resolution of trade disputes threatening global economic growth. Kristalina Georgieva warns of investment delays and recession risks due to US tariff policies. She highlights the adverse impact on poor countries unable to mitigate economic damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:42 IST
IMF Chief Urges Quick Resolution Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, has called on nations to quickly resolve trade conflicts that are threatening the global economy.

Georgieva noted that President Trump's aggressive tariff strategies are causing companies to delay investments and consumers to reduce spending amidst growing unpredictability.

This unpredictability, Georgieva emphasized during the IMF-World Bank spring meetings, is detrimental to business. Her remarks followed the IMF's recent downgrade of global growth and recession forecasts, with the US economy facing heightened recession risks.

Georgieva warned that the economic impact of these trade disputes would most severely affect poorer countries lacking fiscal buffers.

Trump's imposition of tariffs, particularly high on Chinese imports, has deviated from a longstanding US commitment to free trade, causing financial volatility. However, market sentiments improved after talks of potential tariff reduction emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025