Air India-Vistara Merger: What Passengers Need to Know

Air India announced on Wednesday that flights operated with Vistara aircraft will bear the prefix 'AI2' following their merger next month. While Vistara's planes, crew, and services will continue as before, they will now fall under the Air India brand.

The Tata Group-owned airline emphasized that the Vistara experience will remain intact post-merger. Slated for November 12, the merger represents a significant consolidation in the Indian aviation landscape. The merger comes on the heels of integrating AIX Connect with Air India Express.

There have been concerns about whether Vistara passengers will continue to receive the same level of service post-merger, considering Air India's transformation phase. An Air India spokesperson reassured that both Air India and Vistara teams have been working for over a year to ensure a seamless transition.

'Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will unite on November 12, the Vistara experience will remain,' according to the spokesperson. 'Vistara aircraft, crew, and services will continue to operate as before, albeit with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com.'

The merger will also extend Vistara's catering services to Air India and see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake in the merged entity. Meanwhile, Air India continues to upgrade its narrow-body fleet with new deliveries and retrofitted interiors.

