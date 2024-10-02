Left Menu

Air India-Vistara Merger: What Passengers Need to Know

Air India announced that after its merger with Vistara on November 12, flights operated with Vistara aircraft will have the prefix 'AI2'. Despite the consolidation, Vistara's services, crew, and experience will remain unchanged while operating under Air India's umbrella. The merger will involve Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:43 IST
Air India-Vistara Merger: What Passengers Need to Know
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced on Wednesday that flights operated with Vistara aircraft will bear the prefix 'AI2' following their merger next month. While Vistara's planes, crew, and services will continue as before, they will now fall under the Air India brand.

The Tata Group-owned airline emphasized that the Vistara experience will remain intact post-merger. Slated for November 12, the merger represents a significant consolidation in the Indian aviation landscape. The merger comes on the heels of integrating AIX Connect with Air India Express.

There have been concerns about whether Vistara passengers will continue to receive the same level of service post-merger, considering Air India's transformation phase. An Air India spokesperson reassured that both Air India and Vistara teams have been working for over a year to ensure a seamless transition.

'Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will unite on November 12, the Vistara experience will remain,' according to the spokesperson. 'Vistara aircraft, crew, and services will continue to operate as before, albeit with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com.'

The merger will also extend Vistara's catering services to Air India and see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake in the merged entity. Meanwhile, Air India continues to upgrade its narrow-body fleet with new deliveries and retrofitted interiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024