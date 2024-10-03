Left Menu

Euro Zone Business Activity Contracts Amid Eased Inflation

Euro zone business activity contracted last month, although the decline was milder than expected. The HCOB composite PMI dropped below 50, signalling contraction. Inflation eased, with rates falling to 1.8%, below the ECB's target, suggesting potential for further interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:32 IST
Euro Zone Business Activity Contracts Amid Eased Inflation
euro and pound
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The euro zone's business activity contracted in September, according to a recent survey, though the downturn was less severe than initially anticipated. HCOB's composite PMI, considered a reliable indicator of economic vitality in the euro zone, fell from 51.0 in August to 49.6, the first reading below 50 since February.

This reading, while below the growth-threshold, was better than a preliminary forecast of 48.9. The service sector, a key driver in the euro zone, saw its PMI drop from 52.9 to 51.4, slightly above an earlier flash reading of 50.5, suggesting the sector is still growing modestly.

Meanwhile, inflation in the euro area dropped to 1.8% in September, under the European Central Bank's 2% target. This decrease reinforces expectations of another interest rate cut in the near future. Nevertheless, demand for services showed signs of weakening as the new business index slid to 49.7, marking an eight-month low.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024