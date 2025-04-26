Cruel Goat Transport Uncovered: Arrests Made in Thane

In a shocking incident uncovered in Thane, two men from Gujarat have been arrested for transporting 412 goats under inhumane conditions. The police took action following a tip-off from a social worker who noticed the animals crammed without basic necessities in two trucks.

Animal activists, alerted to the situation, worked in tandem with law enforcement to rescue the mistreated animals. The rescued goats have now been moved to safety, ensuring they receive proper care.

The arrested individuals, identified as Imtiaz Abdul Multani and Multani Sharif Gafoor, are now facing multiple legal charges. Authorities are diligently investigating the case to find out if this is part of a broader illegal livestock transport operation.

