Cruel Goat Transport Uncovered: Arrests Made in Thane

Two men from Gujarat were arrested for transporting 412 goats inhumanely in Thane. A social worker alerted animal activists, leading to the rescue. The accused face charges under various acts, and investigations are ongoing to determine their connection to a larger illegal livestock network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:12 IST
Cruel Goat Transport Uncovered: Arrests Made in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident uncovered in Thane, two men from Gujarat have been arrested for transporting 412 goats under inhumane conditions. The police took action following a tip-off from a social worker who noticed the animals crammed without basic necessities in two trucks.

Animal activists, alerted to the situation, worked in tandem with law enforcement to rescue the mistreated animals. The rescued goats have now been moved to safety, ensuring they receive proper care.

The arrested individuals, identified as Imtiaz Abdul Multani and Multani Sharif Gafoor, are now facing multiple legal charges. Authorities are diligently investigating the case to find out if this is part of a broader illegal livestock transport operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

