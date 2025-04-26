Vision for Change: Teen Launches NGO to Combat Eye Health Issues

A teenager from Noida, Sanjana Chauhan, has launched an NGO named Drishti to tackle the pervasive issue of undiagnosed and untreated vision problems among India's underprivileged communities. The motivation came from witnessing a young girl's struggle to read due to poor eyesight.

Highlighting the challenging conditions faced by industrial workers in Firozabad's bangle industry, where many suffer from refractive errors and chronic eye dryness, Drishti aims to raise awareness and facilitate access to eye care. Collaborating with institutions like Apollo Hospitals, Drishti conducts free eye check-ups and provides necessary treatments at no cost.

Drishti's initiative emphasizes that vision problems are often preventable or treatable with proper care. The organization seeks to empower individuals by restoring their vision, promoting dignity, and providing hope for a better future. For Sanjana and her team, it's about ensuring that nobody suffers in silence or need due to lack of awareness or resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)