Left Menu

Vision for Change: Teen Launches NGO to Combat Eye Health Issues

A teenager from Noida, Sanjana Chauhan, founded the NGO Drishti to address the prevalence of untreated vision problems among underprivileged communities in India. Inspired by a young girl's struggle, Sanjana and her team focus on awareness and provide free eye care services in collaboration with healthcare providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:13 IST
Vision for Change: Teen Launches NGO to Combat Eye Health Issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager from Noida, Sanjana Chauhan, has launched an NGO named Drishti to tackle the pervasive issue of undiagnosed and untreated vision problems among India's underprivileged communities. The motivation came from witnessing a young girl's struggle to read due to poor eyesight.

Highlighting the challenging conditions faced by industrial workers in Firozabad's bangle industry, where many suffer from refractive errors and chronic eye dryness, Drishti aims to raise awareness and facilitate access to eye care. Collaborating with institutions like Apollo Hospitals, Drishti conducts free eye check-ups and provides necessary treatments at no cost.

Drishti's initiative emphasizes that vision problems are often preventable or treatable with proper care. The organization seeks to empower individuals by restoring their vision, promoting dignity, and providing hope for a better future. For Sanjana and her team, it's about ensuring that nobody suffers in silence or need due to lack of awareness or resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025