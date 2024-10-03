Left Menu

Tragedy on the River Niger: Boat Capsizes Post-Festival

A boat capsized on the River Niger in Nigeria, leading to at least 60 casualties. The vessel, carrying nearly 300 passengers, mostly women and children returning from a religious festival, sank, with rescue operations still underway. Overcrowding and poor maintenance are common causes of such accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:59 IST
Tragedy on the River Niger: Boat Capsizes Post-Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded on the River Niger in Nigeria this week, claiming the lives of at least 60 individuals, mostly women and children, when a wooden boat carrying nearly 300 passengers capsized. The vessel was en route from Mundi, having just departed from the annual Maulud festival celebration, when it sank near the Gbajibo Community.

Local authorities, led by Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, chairman of the Mokwa local government area, have confirmed that approximately 160 people have been successfully rescued. Rescue operations continue as community members and officials work tirelessly to search for survivors and recover the bodies of those lost.

The cause of the capsizing remains unclear, but overcrowding and poor maintenance of boats are frequent culprits behind waterway tragedies in Nigeria. Efforts to improve safety measures and standards on the country's waterways are urgently needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

