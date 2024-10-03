Left Menu

Electrifying Mumbai's Dabbawalas: A Green Mobility Revolution

Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. has launched a pilot project to equip Mumbai's dabbawalas with Lord's Bijli e-motorcycles, promoting sustainable mobility. The initiative, supported by Waatavaran Foundation, IIFL, and BMC, aims to modernize delivery systems and reduce carbon footprints. The company plans to expand further in India's electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:36 IST
Electrifying Mumbai's Dabbawalas: A Green Mobility Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive move towards sustainable urban mobility, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on an initiative to provide Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas with eco-friendly transport solutions. At a recent event, 25 dabbawalas received Lord's Bijli e-motorcycles, courtesy of a collaborative effort involving the Waatavaran Foundation, IIFL, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This initiative aims to replace traditional bicycle deliveries, enhancing efficiency while contributing to a greener environment. As CEO Mr. Veer Singh highlighted, the project represents a significant step in modernizing the dabbawala delivery system and reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with the company's larger goals for sustainable mobility.

With a broad portfolio of electric vehicles like Lords Zoom and Lords Bijli, the company is establishing itself as a leader in India's evolving EV market. Future plans include setting up manufacturing facilities in several Indian states and launching innovative products such as GPS-enabled battery swapping stations and e-vintage cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024