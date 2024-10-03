Electrifying Mumbai's Dabbawalas: A Green Mobility Revolution

In a progressive move towards sustainable urban mobility, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on an initiative to provide Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas with eco-friendly transport solutions. At a recent event, 25 dabbawalas received Lord's Bijli e-motorcycles, courtesy of a collaborative effort involving the Waatavaran Foundation, IIFL, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This initiative aims to replace traditional bicycle deliveries, enhancing efficiency while contributing to a greener environment. As CEO Mr. Veer Singh highlighted, the project represents a significant step in modernizing the dabbawala delivery system and reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with the company's larger goals for sustainable mobility.

With a broad portfolio of electric vehicles like Lords Zoom and Lords Bijli, the company is establishing itself as a leader in India's evolving EV market. Future plans include setting up manufacturing facilities in several Indian states and launching innovative products such as GPS-enabled battery swapping stations and e-vintage cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)