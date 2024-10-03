Electrifying Mumbai's Dabbawalas: A Green Mobility Revolution
Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. has launched a pilot project to equip Mumbai's dabbawalas with Lord's Bijli e-motorcycles, promoting sustainable mobility. The initiative, supported by Waatavaran Foundation, IIFL, and BMC, aims to modernize delivery systems and reduce carbon footprints. The company plans to expand further in India's electric vehicle market.
In a progressive move towards sustainable urban mobility, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on an initiative to provide Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas with eco-friendly transport solutions. At a recent event, 25 dabbawalas received Lord's Bijli e-motorcycles, courtesy of a collaborative effort involving the Waatavaran Foundation, IIFL, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
This initiative aims to replace traditional bicycle deliveries, enhancing efficiency while contributing to a greener environment. As CEO Mr. Veer Singh highlighted, the project represents a significant step in modernizing the dabbawala delivery system and reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with the company's larger goals for sustainable mobility.
With a broad portfolio of electric vehicles like Lords Zoom and Lords Bijli, the company is establishing itself as a leader in India's evolving EV market. Future plans include setting up manufacturing facilities in several Indian states and launching innovative products such as GPS-enabled battery swapping stations and e-vintage cars.
