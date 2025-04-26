Tragic Loss: Arrest in the Case of the Young Girl Found in Ganjam

In a deeply unsettling incident, police recovered the body of a four-year-old girl from an under-construction Anganwadi centre in Ganjam district, Odisha, prompting a rigorous investigation into her disappearance that began Friday evening during a local festival.

The child's family feared foul play, suspecting she might have been raped and murdered. Their worst fears were confirmed when police arrested a 27-year-old male relative, who allegedly lured the girl with promises of chocolate and a visit to the festival, subsequently attempting to rape and murdering her in a state of inebriation.

Supported by a scientific police team and dog squad, investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this brutal crime, waiting for autopsy results to confirm the exact cause of death, as a community mourns this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)