Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Arrest in the Case of the Young Girl Found in Ganjam

A four-year-old girl's body was found in an under-construction Anganwadi centre in Odisha's Ganjam district. A 27-year-old man, related to the girl, was arrested for her rape and murder. Police investigations are ongoing, with the exact cause determined after an autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:33 IST
Tragic Loss: Arrest in the Case of the Young Girl Found in Ganjam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply unsettling incident, police recovered the body of a four-year-old girl from an under-construction Anganwadi centre in Ganjam district, Odisha, prompting a rigorous investigation into her disappearance that began Friday evening during a local festival.

The child's family feared foul play, suspecting she might have been raped and murdered. Their worst fears were confirmed when police arrested a 27-year-old male relative, who allegedly lured the girl with promises of chocolate and a visit to the festival, subsequently attempting to rape and murdering her in a state of inebriation.

Supported by a scientific police team and dog squad, investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this brutal crime, waiting for autopsy results to confirm the exact cause of death, as a community mourns this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025