Left Menu

Controversy Over Mamata Banerjee's Financial Aid Announcement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced financial support for non-teaching staff of state-aided schools whose jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court. Opposition parties called her move legally untenable as the issue is still sub-judice. A special review petition will be filed by the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:32 IST
Controversy Over Mamata Banerjee's Financial Aid Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement regarding financial aid to non-teaching staff has sparked controversy. The aid is aimed at Group C and D employees of state-aided schools whose appointments were ruled invalid by the Supreme Court.

Banerjee stated that the state government would file a special review petition and offer financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for Group C employees and Rs 30,000 for Group D employees until a decision is reached. However, opposition leaders argue the decision is legally flawed, given that the matter is still under judicial consideration.

The Supreme Court had previously annulled the 2016 recruitment process due to irregularities, affecting approximately 25,753 staff. While the court allowed untainted teachers to continue until the end of the year, Banerjee's financial proposals for non-teaching staff face criticism for lacking legal backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025