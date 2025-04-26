Controversy Over Mamata Banerjee's Financial Aid Announcement
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced financial support for non-teaching staff of state-aided schools whose jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court. Opposition parties called her move legally untenable as the issue is still sub-judice. A special review petition will be filed by the state.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement regarding financial aid to non-teaching staff has sparked controversy. The aid is aimed at Group C and D employees of state-aided schools whose appointments were ruled invalid by the Supreme Court.
Banerjee stated that the state government would file a special review petition and offer financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for Group C employees and Rs 30,000 for Group D employees until a decision is reached. However, opposition leaders argue the decision is legally flawed, given that the matter is still under judicial consideration.
The Supreme Court had previously annulled the 2016 recruitment process due to irregularities, affecting approximately 25,753 staff. While the court allowed untainted teachers to continue until the end of the year, Banerjee's financial proposals for non-teaching staff face criticism for lacking legal backing.
