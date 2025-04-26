Fatal Collision: Three Charred in Fiery Truck Crash

A tragic accident on Rajasthan's Rawatsar-Sardarshahar Mega Highway led to the deaths of three individuals after two trucks collided head-on and burst into flames, police reported.

The fatal incident occurred near Dhannasar village in the Rawatsar police station jurisdiction. Authorities revealed a massive explosion followed the collision, engulfing both vehicles in fire.

Efforts to combat the fire include local firefighting vehicles and villagers using private tankers. Rescue operations are actively being conducted to rescue any potentially trapped individuals and identify the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)