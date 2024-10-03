Ajit Pawar Assures Funding for Maharashtra's Women Assistance Scheme
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirms robust funding for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', despite opposition claims of financial strain. The scheme, a key program of the Mahayuti government, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to women. Pawar insists funds are allocated within the financial framework and ensures payments are reaching beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the public on Thursday of adequate funding for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', a key financial assistance program for women, directly addressing criticisms about the scheme's impact on the state treasury.
In response to opposition claims of fiscal strain, Pawar, who also serves as the Finance Minister, stated that the state's annual revenue remains stable at approximately Rs 42-43 lakh crore, and the fiscal framework set by the Centre has not been exceeded. He underscored his extensive experience in managing the state's finances, emphasizing that essentials like salaries and pensions are prioritized before allocating funds for developmental initiatives.
Pawar detailed that Rs 46,000 crore is allocated annually for the scheme, with Rs 35,000 crore needed for the remaining fiscal months. Beneficiaries reportedly confirm receipt of the assistance, and only a few isolated delays have been reported. Pawar reassures the public of the scheme's continued support and financial provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Pre-Graduate Colleges in 15 Districts
Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Colleges, Major Projects Worth Rs 11,770 Crore for Kalyana Karnataka
IGREL Renewables Ltd Secures Rs 300 Crore in New Funding Round
President Murmu Advocates for Women's Role in Research
Government Extends PM-AASHA Scheme to Boost Farmer Incomes and Control Commodity Prices