Ajit Pawar Assures Funding for Maharashtra's Women Assistance Scheme

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the public on Thursday of adequate funding for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', a key financial assistance program for women, directly addressing criticisms about the scheme's impact on the state treasury.

In response to opposition claims of fiscal strain, Pawar, who also serves as the Finance Minister, stated that the state's annual revenue remains stable at approximately Rs 42-43 lakh crore, and the fiscal framework set by the Centre has not been exceeded. He underscored his extensive experience in managing the state's finances, emphasizing that essentials like salaries and pensions are prioritized before allocating funds for developmental initiatives.

Pawar detailed that Rs 46,000 crore is allocated annually for the scheme, with Rs 35,000 crore needed for the remaining fiscal months. Beneficiaries reportedly confirm receipt of the assistance, and only a few isolated delays have been reported. Pawar reassures the public of the scheme's continued support and financial provisions.

