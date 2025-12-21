Growing Concerns Over Women's Safety in Bhubaneswar

Recent incidents of sexual assault in Bhubaneswar have brought the safety of women in the city into question once again. Authorities confirmed that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men who lured her with a job offer. The shocking incident occurred on December 18, prompting swift police action.

Meanwhile, in a similar case in Malkangiri district, a 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl with disabilities. The incident has raised further concerns, especially given that the victim belongs to the Koya tribe, adding another layer of seriousness to the charges.

Expressing serious concern, BJD President Naveen Patnaik criticized the ruling BJP government for failing to ensure women's safety in Bhubaneswar. He urged immediate and strict enforcement of law and order, while BJP leader Surath Biswal defended the government's swift police response to such incidents.