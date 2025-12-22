Left Menu

Congress Critiques Modi Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme

During a press conference in Guwahati, AICC National Spokesperson Ragini Nayak criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming the MGNREGA scheme, accusing the BJP government of masking inadequacies with name changes. She further alleged that the Modi government aims to undermine MGNREGA and misuses investigative agencies against the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:48 IST
Congress Critiques Modi Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme
Congress leader Ragini Nayak (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Congress Committee's National Spokesperson Ragini Nayak, during a press conference in Guwahati, criticized the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme, accusing the government of failing to sustain the original programs.

Nayak argued that the BJP's fondness for rebranding schemes, such as changing Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, reflects a larger strategy to appropriate Congress-initiated projects. She asserted that the BJP misuses powerful symbols while failing to embrace the philosophies behind leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

Nayak contended that the newly dubbed VB-G RAM G scheme not only complicates its objective but also weakens its foundational promise of guaranteed employment, shifting financial burdens onto state governments. She also accused Modi of manipulating investigative agencies to silence dissent, citing the National Herald case as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025