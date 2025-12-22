Congress Critiques Modi Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme

In a pointed attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Congress Committee's National Spokesperson Ragini Nayak, during a press conference in Guwahati, criticized the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme, accusing the government of failing to sustain the original programs.

Nayak argued that the BJP's fondness for rebranding schemes, such as changing Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, reflects a larger strategy to appropriate Congress-initiated projects. She asserted that the BJP misuses powerful symbols while failing to embrace the philosophies behind leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

Nayak contended that the newly dubbed VB-G RAM G scheme not only complicates its objective but also weakens its foundational promise of guaranteed employment, shifting financial burdens onto state governments. She also accused Modi of manipulating investigative agencies to silence dissent, citing the National Herald case as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)