Mahindra's Zio Boosts Electric Transition in Small Commercial Segment
Mahindra & Mahindra has entered the electric small commercial vehicle segment with their new Zio model. The Zio aims to revolutionize last-mile mobility, offering customers significant value over diesel variants. The company has already secured orders for 12,000 units, promising a range of 160 kms per charge.
Mahindra & Mahindra has ventured into the electric small commercial vehicle sector, targeting last-mile mobility solutions.
Introducing the Zio, an under-2-tonne electric four-wheeler priced at Rs 7.52 lakh, the company aims to offer substantial value compared to diesel alternatives over a seven-year span.
With 12,000 units already on order and a market share of 14-15% in conventional vehicles, Mahindra is poised to push electrification in the under-2-tonne segment, currently only 1% electrified.
