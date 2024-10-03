Mahindra's Zio Boosts Electric Transition in Small Commercial Segment

Mahindra & Mahindra has ventured into the electric small commercial vehicle sector, targeting last-mile mobility solutions.

Introducing the Zio, an under-2-tonne electric four-wheeler priced at Rs 7.52 lakh, the company aims to offer substantial value compared to diesel alternatives over a seven-year span.

With 12,000 units already on order and a market share of 14-15% in conventional vehicles, Mahindra is poised to push electrification in the under-2-tonne segment, currently only 1% electrified.

(With inputs from agencies.)