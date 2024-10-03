Left Menu

Odisha Beckons: A New Era for Investment

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi aims to enhance the state's business environment to attract new investments, particularly in IT, electronics, garments, food processing, and metals sectors. The state's five-year investment target stands at Rs 5 lakh crore. The 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025' business summit will highlight investment opportunities and measures for a business-friendly environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:02 IST
In a concerted effort to attract more investments, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged to significantly enhance the state's business environment.

Addressing industry leaders, Majhi highlighted the state's vast opportunities in sectors such as IT, electronics, garments, food processing, and metals, while confidently stating that the Rs 5 lakh crore investment target over the next five years is feasible.

The upcoming 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025' summit in Bhubaneswar will offer a platform for investors to explore these opportunities further. Majhi assured that ongoing efforts to improve ease of doing business and infrastructure development will pave the way for a peaceful and attractive business environment.

