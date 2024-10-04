Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon Leaves Kaohsiung In Chaos: A Struggle to Restore Normalcy

Southern Taiwan is recovering after Typhoon Krathon hit, causing significant damage in Kaohsiung. Authorities are focused on clearing floodwaters, restoring utilities, and rehabilitating infrastructure. Despite some resumed services, transport continues to face challenges. The storm resulted in two deaths and widespread injuries but efforts to normalize operations persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:59 IST
Typhoon Krathon Leaves Kaohsiung In Chaos: A Struggle to Restore Normalcy

On Friday, Southern Taiwan began recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon, which battered Kaohsiung, a major port city, with severe flooding and high winds. While most of Taiwan resumed work, Kaohsiung and neighboring Pingtung county declared a fourth consecutive day off as cleanup operations commenced.

Authorities are working vigorously to clear floodwaters, remove debris, and restore utilities to their pre-typhoon state. "We hope to resume transport, water, and electricity supplies as swiftly as possible," said Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. The city is dealing with over 2,000 fallen trees, yet only two injuries were reported.

The storm disrupted transportation infrastructure significantly, with power outages affecting nearly 100,000 households and continued airline cancellations. Meanwhile, a tragic fire in a Pingtung hospital coincided with the typhoon, leading to nine fatalities. Despite obstacles, Kaohsiung is determined to restore normalcy swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024