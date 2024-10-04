Typhoon Krathon Leaves Kaohsiung In Chaos: A Struggle to Restore Normalcy

On Friday, Southern Taiwan began recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon, which battered Kaohsiung, a major port city, with severe flooding and high winds. While most of Taiwan resumed work, Kaohsiung and neighboring Pingtung county declared a fourth consecutive day off as cleanup operations commenced.

Authorities are working vigorously to clear floodwaters, remove debris, and restore utilities to their pre-typhoon state. "We hope to resume transport, water, and electricity supplies as swiftly as possible," said Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. The city is dealing with over 2,000 fallen trees, yet only two injuries were reported.

The storm disrupted transportation infrastructure significantly, with power outages affecting nearly 100,000 households and continued airline cancellations. Meanwhile, a tragic fire in a Pingtung hospital coincided with the typhoon, leading to nine fatalities. Despite obstacles, Kaohsiung is determined to restore normalcy swiftly.

