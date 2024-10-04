Vande Bharat Train Halted by Cattle Runover: Technical Snags Persist

A cattle runover caused a significant delay for the Ayodhya-Delhi Vande Bharat train near Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The incident resulted in substantial engine damage and recurring technical issues, leaving passengers stranded for around three hours.

The ongoing fencing of the Delhi-Howrah route has seen substantial progress, with 1,100 km completed. This project aims to prevent such mishaps but gaps in the fence, created by locals, still pose risks.

Further discussions among Northern and North Central Railway officials focus on mitigating technical issues within Vande Bharat trains, ensuring smoother operations and minimizing passenger inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)