Signal Failure Disrupts Kolkata Metro North-South Corridor

Kolkata Metro services between Dumdum and Dakshineswar were disrupted for over an hour due to a signal failure on Friday evening. Services remained functional between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash. The issue was resolved by 7:17 pm, restoring regular operations along the Dakshineswar-New Garia section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:57 IST
Metro commuters in Kolkata faced inconvenience on Friday evening as services between Dumdum and Dakshineswar stations were halted due to a signal failure.

The disruption, lasting over an hour, affected the North-South corridor, forcing the suspension of services from 5:56 pm to 7:17 pm.

Despite issues on this stretch, trains operated normally between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash. By 7:17 pm, the signal failure was rectified, resuming complete operations on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line, according to Metro Railway officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

