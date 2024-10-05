Delhi Metro's Golden Line: Tunnel Triumph Under Chhatarpur

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday with the completion of an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir stations on the Phase-4 Golden Line. Officials announced that a 97-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) performed a breakthrough at Chhatarpur Mandir station after excavating an 860-metre passage.

This transformative infrastructure includes two parallel circular tunnels designed for up and down movement along the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor. A challenging construction feat at an average depth of 12 metres, the tunnel consists of 613 rings, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters, according to DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

The tunneling project demanded precise execution to navigate delicate sections such as a 66 KV electrical high tension line and an existing Yellow Line viaduct. Employing the Earth Pressure Balancing Method (EPBM), the TBM operation successfully avoided disruption of metro operations, marking a significant achievement for urban tunneling techniques.

