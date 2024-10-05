Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Golden Line: Tunnel Triumph Under Chhatarpur

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has completed a crucial 860-metre underground tunnel on the Golden Line's Phase-4 segment between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir stations. This intricate engineering feat involved overcoming numerous challenges, including navigating below existing infrastructure, and utilized advanced TBM technology for precise construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:03 IST
Delhi Metro's Golden Line: Tunnel Triumph Under Chhatarpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday with the completion of an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir stations on the Phase-4 Golden Line. Officials announced that a 97-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) performed a breakthrough at Chhatarpur Mandir station after excavating an 860-metre passage.

This transformative infrastructure includes two parallel circular tunnels designed for up and down movement along the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor. A challenging construction feat at an average depth of 12 metres, the tunnel consists of 613 rings, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters, according to DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

The tunneling project demanded precise execution to navigate delicate sections such as a 66 KV electrical high tension line and an existing Yellow Line viaduct. Employing the Earth Pressure Balancing Method (EPBM), the TBM operation successfully avoided disruption of metro operations, marking a significant achievement for urban tunneling techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024