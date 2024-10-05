Tragic Collision: Devout Couple and Driver Lose Lives in Jalore

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jalore district, a collision between a car and a pickup jeep resulted in the deaths of three individuals, police reported Saturday.

The victims, identified as Bhanwarlal, 52, and his wife Suma Devi, 50, were returning home from the Sundha Mata temple when the fatal accident occurred on the Bhinmal-Raniwara road, according to Bhinmal SHO Rameshwar Lal Bhati.

Onlookers swiftly transported the couple and the pickup jeep driver, Sanju Khan, 35, to a community health center, but unfortunately, medical personnel pronounced them dead upon arrival. Bhanwarlal, known for his artificial jewellery business in Mumbai, was in the region for the Navratri festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)