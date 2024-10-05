Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety

A fatal accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway when a speeding truck hit a stationary car, leaving the driver dead. The incident happened near Kurebhar when the car developed a fault. The driver of the pickup fled the scene as police efforts to apprehend continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Purvanchal Expressway, claiming the life of a 32-year-old man after a speeding pickup truck collided with his stationary vehicle. According to police reports, the deceased, identified as Nirbhay Singh, was accompanied by his brother and two others when the mishap took place.

The accident occurred near Kurebhar as the group was traveling from Lucknow to Mau district. Singh had parked his car on the roadside following a sudden technical fault. Unfortunately, despite commendable efforts to avoid the oncoming truck from Lucknow, the vehicle slammed into Singh's car, resulting in fatal injuries.

Authorities revealed that the truck driver fled the scene post-collision, and measures are being undertaken to locate the suspect. Meanwhile, Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is assisting with the investigation.

