SpiceJet in Turmoil: Allegations of Provident Fund Mismanagement Surface

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has filed an FIR against officials of SpiceJet for allegedly not crediting employees' Provident Fund contributions. The case involves a Rs 65 crore discrepancy. SpiceJet claims it has addressed salary and GST dues and is actively resolving the PF issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:03 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has taken legal action against the managing director and several officials of SpiceJet, accusing them of failing to deposit a substantial portion of employees' Provident Fund (PF) contributions, a senior official stated on Saturday.

The FIR details the alleged misappropriation involving Rs 65 crore, registered following a complaint by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on September 16, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Despite these allegations, a SpiceJet spokesperson declared that the company has initiated steps to resolve outstanding financial obligations, having already addressed pending salaries and GST dues, and focusing on clearing residual PF amounts as part of its strategic alignment with recent fundraising efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

