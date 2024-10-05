Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Steps In: Samsung's Labour Strike Reaches Critical Juncture

The Tamil Nadu government is set to mediate the ongoing strike by Samsung India workers in Sriperumbudur. With 1,100 workers striking over labour rights, Chief Minister M K Stalin has tasked ministers to negotiate. The company insists on resolving wages and working conditions directly, urging a return to work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:34 IST
Tamil Nadu Government Steps In: Samsung's Labour Strike Reaches Critical Juncture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government plans to intervene in the ongoing strike by workers at Samsung India Electronics, which began on September 9. A state official disclosed that 1,100 out of 1,750 employees are striking, and Chief Minister M K Stalin has tasked three state ministers to negotiate with the workers to resolve the crisis.

The ministerial team, consisting of T R B Rajaa (Industries), T M Anbarasan (MSME), and C V Ganesan (Labour Welfare and Skill Development), is expected to meet with the striking workers on Monday to end the agitation swiftly. members of the Left parties, including state leaders, were detained during an unauthorized protest supporting the strike, which entered its 27th day on October 5.

The company has stated its commitment to resolving the issues through direct negotiations with workers and emphasized that the welfare of employees is a top priority. Production at the factory has since normalized, with Samsung ensuring no disruptions ahead of the festive season. While the company is open to discussing wages, benefits, and working conditions, it adheres to a 'No Work, No Pay' policy for the duration of the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024