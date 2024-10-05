Tamil Nadu Government Steps In: Samsung's Labour Strike Reaches Critical Juncture
The Tamil Nadu government is set to mediate the ongoing strike by Samsung India workers in Sriperumbudur. With 1,100 workers striking over labour rights, Chief Minister M K Stalin has tasked ministers to negotiate. The company insists on resolving wages and working conditions directly, urging a return to work.
The Tamil Nadu government plans to intervene in the ongoing strike by workers at Samsung India Electronics, which began on September 9. A state official disclosed that 1,100 out of 1,750 employees are striking, and Chief Minister M K Stalin has tasked three state ministers to negotiate with the workers to resolve the crisis.
The ministerial team, consisting of T R B Rajaa (Industries), T M Anbarasan (MSME), and C V Ganesan (Labour Welfare and Skill Development), is expected to meet with the striking workers on Monday to end the agitation swiftly. members of the Left parties, including state leaders, were detained during an unauthorized protest supporting the strike, which entered its 27th day on October 5.
The company has stated its commitment to resolving the issues through direct negotiations with workers and emphasized that the welfare of employees is a top priority. Production at the factory has since normalized, with Samsung ensuring no disruptions ahead of the festive season. While the company is open to discussing wages, benefits, and working conditions, it adheres to a 'No Work, No Pay' policy for the duration of the strike.
With inputs from agencies.
