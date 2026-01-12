Trump Signals Negotiation with Iran Amid Heightened Tensions

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran is now inclined to negotiate with the US following his ultimatum to retaliate against Tehran for its aggressive response to nationwide protests. Reports indicate that the death toll has now reached 544.

The Omani foreign minister visited Iran to mediate potential discussions, although Iran has not officially commented. Trump's demands remain stringent, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear agenda and missile capabilities. Iran's government urged pro-establishment rallies as a counter to the protests, showcasing resistance to US pressure.

Trump revealed discussions on actions ranging from cyberattacks to military strikes. He disclosed ongoing diplomatic efforts for a meeting with Iranian officials, yet flagged the possibility of preemptive action if hostilities escalate, highlighting the complexity of US-Iran relations.

