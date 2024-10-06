IndiGo Soars High: Doubling Flights Boosting Connectivity

In a significant boost to regional connectivity, low-cost airline IndiGo has announced an increase in flight frequency between Delhi and Aizawl. Starting this Saturday, the carrier has doubled its weekly operations from five to ten, enhancing links between the capital and the northeastern city.

With the new schedule, flights are set to operate daily, including two additional services on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This expansion was launched at a ceremony at Lengpui airport near Aizawl, officiated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma who recognized the collaboration of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized that these increased flights will significantly bolster Mizoram's economic and socio-cultural integration with India. IndiGo's special director, R K Singh, echoed this sentiment, citing the airline's commitment to fostering growth and unity through expanded air service.

(With inputs from agencies.)