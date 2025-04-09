Empowering Women in Serbia: Unlocking Economic Growth through Workforce Inclusion

Job creation is critical for Serbia's economic growth, yet it will only reach its full potential if women, especially marginalized groups like Roma women, are integrated into the workforce. Increasing female labor force participation has the potential to improve household incomes, drive national productivity, and spur innovation across the economy. By addressing gender-based barriers to employment, Serbia can tap into a largely underutilized resource and achieve more inclusive and dynamic economic development.

The Gender Gap in Labor Force Participation

In Serbia, women’s labor force participation remains significantly lower than that of men. As of 2021, only 63.4% of women were active in the workforce, compared to 76.6% of men. The gender gap is even more pronounced among marginalized communities, such as Roma women, and among individuals who are neither in education, employment, nor training (NEETs). This disparity is not confined to low-skilled workers but extends to higher education graduates as well, underscoring the pervasive impact of systemic barriers, outdated social norms, and ingrained stereotypes that limit women’s roles in the workplace. These barriers restrict women's ability to access economic opportunities, leaving them vulnerable to economic shocks and increasing income inequality and poverty levels.

This gender disparity in employment hinders Serbia’s economic growth potential. Addressing this gap is crucial for both the country’s economic stability and the well-being of its citizens. If Serbia wants to boost productivity, reduce poverty, and foster sustainable growth, it must take bold steps to integrate more women into the workforce, particularly those from disadvantaged groups.

Breaking Barriers: The Need for More Inclusive Pathways to Employment

To close the gender gap in Serbia’s labor market, significant investments must be made in creating pathways that make it easier for women to access jobs. This includes addressing the cultural and societal norms that often dictate what is considered “appropriate” work for women. Gender-based discrimination, lack of family-friendly policies, and insufficient access to training and education opportunities continue to hinder women’s participation in the workforce. These challenges, especially for low-skilled women, must be overcome if Serbia is to leverage its full economic potential.

Investing in the education and training of women, particularly those from marginalized groups like the Roma community, is essential. Providing women with access to skill development programs that align with the needs of the labor market can open new opportunities for employment and income generation. These programs must be designed with the understanding that many women face multiple barriers that prevent them from engaging in the labor market, and these barriers need to be directly addressed.

Designing Targeted Services for Roma and Marginalized Women

One of the key challenges in integrating more women into the workforce is ensuring that employment services are tailored to meet the specific needs of marginalized groups. Roma women, in particular, face compounded disadvantages, including low education levels, limited access to training, and strong social stigmas that impact their employment opportunities.

To better understand the preferences and needs of Roma women, the World Bank, in collaboration with the National Employment Service (NES) and the European Union, conducted a discrete choice experiment (DCE) survey. This survey was conducted in six local employment offices with a high proportion of Roma women beneficiaries and provided valuable insights into their preferences regarding employment services.

The survey revealed that a large portion of Roma women are willing to engage in training programs, income-generating activities, and job offers. Interestingly, both Roma and non-Roma women preferred practical, hands-on training that emphasized the development of job-specific skills, rather than basic education programs. Additionally, they favored job opportunities and training programs that were closer to their homes, as this would help reduce barriers related to transportation and caregiving responsibilities.

These findings are crucial for designing employment services that are more inclusive and effective in engaging women from marginalized communities. Employment programs must reflect the realities of women’s lives, ensuring they are accessible and meet the specific needs of women, particularly those facing multiple vulnerabilities.

Strengthening Pathways to Employment through Personal Initiative Training

One promising initiative that has shown positive results in enhancing the economic empowerment of women in Serbia is the Personal Initiative (PI) training program. This program, funded by the EU and developed in partnership with the Serbian Institute of Ethnography and the Entrepreneurship Training Institute, was specifically designed to support Roma women in improving their livelihoods and enhancing their capacity for entrepreneurship.

The PI program focuses on fostering self-starting behavior, future-oriented thinking, and persistence among participants. It has a proven track record of success in improving the performance of women-owned businesses and is particularly effective in equipping women with the confidence and practical tools needed to navigate job markets. In Serbia, the program has been adapted to the local context, with nine Roma women becoming internationally certified PI trainers. These trainers have gone on to mentor and train over 100 Roma women, empowering them to start businesses, engage in income-generating activities, and transition into formal employment.

The results of these PI trainings have been encouraging, with many Roma women reporting increased confidence and a greater ability to engage in the labor market. The follow-up support, such as linking PI training with job placement programs and mentorship networks, further enhances Roma women’s access to stable employment opportunities. This holistic approach ensures that women are not only equipped with the skills they need but also supported throughout their journey toward economic independence.

Conclusion: A More Inclusive Economy for Serbia’s Future

For Serbia to unlock its full economic potential, it must address the gender gap in labor force participation by creating inclusive pathways for women, particularly those from marginalized communities such as the Roma. By improving access to relevant education and training programs, dismantling outdated social norms, and designing targeted services that meet the specific needs of women, Serbia can empower women to take on greater roles in the economy.

The success of programs like the Personal Initiative training highlights the importance of providing tailored support that builds confidence, skills, and opportunities for women. By investing in the economic empowerment of women, Serbia can not only improve household incomes but also drive innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth. With the right investments and policies, the future of Serbia’s economy can be more inclusive, dynamic, and prosperous for all its citizens.