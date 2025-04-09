Left Menu

Government Sanctions Zirakpur Bypass to Alleviate Traffic and Enhance Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of the Zirakpur Bypass, aiming to reduce congestion in Zirakpur and surrounding areas. Additionally, the Union Cabinet's Vibrant Villages Programme- II aims to enhance living conditions and development in strategic villages near international borders across several Indian states by 2028-29.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has greenlit a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion in northern India. The construction of a six-lane Zirakpur Bypass will stretch over 19.2 kilometers, linking NH-7 and NH-5, with a substantial budget of Rs 1878.31 crore.

Set to bypass the urbanized areas of Zirakpur and Panchkula, the project aims to streamline traffic flow from key regions like Patiala, Delhi, and Mohali Aerocity, with a direct route to Himachal Pradesh. This bypass forms a segment of the broader strategy to decongest the Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali urban areas, effectively acting as a ring road.

Simultaneously, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the Vibrant Villages Programme - II, committing Rs 6,839 crore to bolster development in villages adjacent to international land borders. Running until 2028-29, the initiative covers regions across 17 states and aims to foster better living conditions and enhance internal security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

