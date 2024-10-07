DGCA Alerts Airlines: Navigating Rudder Risks in Boeing 737s
The DGCA has issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes about potential rudder control system issues. Following an NTSB report, the DGCA outlined new safety measures, including flight crew training and operational restrictions, to mitigate risks associated with rudder control systems.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sounded an alarm for Indian airlines utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft, advising them about possible rudder control system failures.
In light of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, the DGCA has enlisted a series of safety enhancements intended to counter the outlined issues.
Airlines like Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet must ensure their crews are adequately informed about potential risks and mitigation strategies, supplemented by mandatory training protocols and operational adjustments.
