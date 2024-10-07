DGCA Alerts Airlines: Navigating Rudder Risks in Boeing 737s

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sounded an alarm for Indian airlines utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft, advising them about possible rudder control system failures.

In light of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, the DGCA has enlisted a series of safety enhancements intended to counter the outlined issues.

Airlines like Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet must ensure their crews are adequately informed about potential risks and mitigation strategies, supplemented by mandatory training protocols and operational adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)