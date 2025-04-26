Trump and Zelenskiy's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity

Attempts to organize a secondary diplomatic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome encountered obstacles as both leaders juggled packed schedules.

After meeting at the Vatican, plans were underway for a follow-up conversation in the Italian capital, as confirmed by Zelenskiy's spokesman. Despite good intentions, logistical constraints kept the presidents from reconvening.

With the meeting plans now temporarily sidelined, President Trump has continued his international itinerary, leaving Rome without the anticipated dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)